B&H has deals on WD’s internal and external hard drives with prices from $60

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
B&H has deals on WD’s internal and external hard drives with prices from $60Today only, as part of its Mega DealZone, B&H Photo is offering a selection of Western Digital Hard Drives on sale from *$60 shipped*. Our top pick is the Ultrastar 12TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive at *$279.99*. Down from its $350 MSRP, third-party sellers at Amazon have it for around $320 and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up 12TB of storage, this drive is perfect for your NAS or DAS, as well as internal to your desktop if you don’t have one of those devices. Plus, given that it’s part of WD’s Ultrastar lineup, you’ll net 256MB Cache and datacenter-level of performance. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or drop by B&H for the full sale.

