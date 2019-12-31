Score two sets of Star Wars Skywalker Saga minifigures from $10 at Walmart
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Walmart is offering *buy-one-get-one-free* Skywalker Saga minifigures from *$9.99* with free in-store pickup. There are quite a few choices here, including Han Solo and Leia, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper, Mace Windu and Jango Fett, C-3PO with BB-8 and R2-D2, plus many more. If you’re a fan of Star Wars at all, this bundle is great for you. With up to $10 in savings, you’ll get the second setup for free right now. Each minifigure is gold, so they will all match each other perfectly. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published
"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" opened in theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in... Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider •The Verge
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams once praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for introducing Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to the Star... The Verge Also reported by •Just Jared •Reuters •Haaretz •Business Insider
