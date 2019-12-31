Global  

Score two sets of Star Wars Skywalker Saga minifigures from $10 at Walmart

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Walmart is offering *buy-one-get-one-free* Skywalker Saga minifigures from *$9.99* with free in-store pickup. There are quite a few choices here, including Han Solo and Leia, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper, Mace Windu and Jango Fett, C-3PO with BB-8 and R2-D2, plus many more. If you’re a fan of Star Wars at all, this bundle is great for you. With up to $10 in savings, you’ll get the second setup for free right now. Each minifigure is gold, so they will all match each other perfectly. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

