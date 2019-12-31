Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change

The Verge Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate changePhoto credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Times Square revelers will ring in the New Year to a theme of existential crisis tonight. Science teachers and students taking on the climate crisis will push the crystal button to trigger the ball drop in Times Square. Organizers of the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City choose a theme each year based on the biggest issues in the news, and this year that theme is climate change.

“[You’d] have to have a soul of Styrofoam not to be moved by the passion of young people demanding that we do better, and ‘listen to the science’ to start solving the problem,” Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a press release. He added that “you’d have to have your head buried” in sand not to be alarmed by 2019’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: NYE Ball Test In Times Square

NYE Ball Test In Times Square 00:32

 Today the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball will be getting ready for tomorrow night's big celebration.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD: Times Square Will Be the Safest Place to Be This New Year’s Eve [Video]NYPD: Times Square Will Be the Safest Place to Be This New Year’s Eve

The NYPD Commissioner believes that Times Square is the safest place you can spend this New Years Eve. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published

People We Lost in 2019 [Video]People We Lost in 2019

People We Lost in 2019. From actors to activists, a number of household names were lost this year. Here’s a look at some of those who will be sorely missed. Cameron Boyce , Actor (1999 - 2019)..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

“Gift of Goodwill” Revealed as the 2020 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Theme

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #newyearseve--To ring in the new decade, Waterford revealed the newest design in their “Greatest Gifts” series: “Gift of...
Business Wire

Drones will watch over Times Square during New Year's Eve ball drop — a security first

"Times Square is probably going to be the safest place on the planet Earth," NYPD's Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism said.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Ay_dammz

Ay_dammz RT @verge: The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change https://t.co/ocwGkCfK8I https://t.co/57G5bdsfMN 7 minutes ago

ClimateBeerPHL

Climate Beer Philadelphia The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change. Make a resolution for 2020 to stand up for ou… https://t.co/8jYoch3ITQ 8 minutes ago

AwesomeScoop

AwesomeScoop The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change https://t.co/hlp1Im3lPd https://t.co/KfQu58DaEu 10 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change https://t.co/dAoElXgKGT https://t.co/lG3n9K7E8r 13 minutes ago

CPRBlog

Center for Progressive Reform RT @grist: The theme for this year’s Times Square ball drop? Climate change. #NewYearsEve https://t.co/Tu4eGjl6sA 17 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change https://t.co/waEMKQRWBK 30 minutes ago

MyPawIsStuck

Justin Seaman RT @rachjuramirez: ICYMI: NYC's world-famous New Year's Eve event organizers decided that this year’s ball drop will honor the city's scien… 49 minutes ago

HighTechGeekly

HighTech HighGeekly HighTech:Science > The theme for the Times Square New Year's Eve ba...https://t.co/ddaAaZjqoM #tech https://t.co/jzXf3U7zwV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.