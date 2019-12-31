Global  

ProtonMail Unveils Fully Encrypted Calendar To Rival Google

Fossbytes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The makers of the popular email service ProtonMail have released an early beta version of their latest offering called ProtonCalendar. It’s a fully encrypted calendar application that’s currently available to the ProtonMail users with a paid plan. Without naming anyone, Proton takes a dig on how big corporations “snoop on your calendar and use that […]

The post ProtonMail Unveils Fully Encrypted Calendar To Rival Google appeared first on Fossbytes.
