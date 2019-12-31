ProtonMail Unveils Fully Encrypted Calendar To Rival Google

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The makers of the popular email service ProtonMail have released an early beta version of their latest offering called ProtonCalendar. It’s a fully encrypted calendar application that’s currently available to the ProtonMail users with a paid plan. Without naming anyone, Proton takes a dig on how big corporations “snoop on your calendar and use that […]



