Realme is bringing ads to its ColorOS Android skin after a year of huge growth

9to5Google Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ads in software are a great source of revenue for companies, but it’s usually something that users don’t appreciate. This week, Realme announced that it would be bringing ads to ColorOS following a year of massive growth in the Android market.

