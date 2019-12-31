Global  

President Trump signs anti-robocall TRACED Act into law

engadget Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A key bill to curb the robocall scourge is now the law of the land. President Trump has signed the TRACED Act, toughening the punishments for illegal robocalls and accelerating telecoms' efforts to block spam. Fines for robocalls now reach up to $1...
