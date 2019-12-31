Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch

The Verge Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple WatchFor people who want to check in on their gaming achievements in Steam or stay up to date with the latest sales, this Apple Watch app has you covered.

Smoke gives Apple Watch users access to their Steam account, but that doesn’t mean people have the ability to play games from their wrist. The app exists to let you stay up to date on gaming news and to see what friends are playing while you might be away from your PC. There’s an ability to save news articles that come up in the Apple Watch and read them in Smoke’s companion app for iOS, according to 9to5Mac.

The full list of features Smoke brings to Apple Watch users includes:

· View the games you own as well as your achievement statuses and total play time
· View the store information for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Little America Trailer [Video]Little America Trailer

Little America Trailer Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Smoke’ brings Steam to Apple Watch with support for friends, news, store details, more

Apple Watch continues to gain useful new standalone applications. The latest is called “Smoke,” and it brings access to Steam access to your Apple Watch....
9to5Mac

Smoke app brings the Steam store to your Apple Watch

If you can't bear to be away from Steam for a moment least you miss one of its famously great sales, then Smoke, a new app for the Apple Watch, has you covered.
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/TK3E2CMO2q 3 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch ((Julia Alexander)/The Verge) https://t.co/NwHWuAwjXX 7 minutes ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Smoke app brings parts of Valves Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/ozirWMNHyY https://t.co/acI4h2Wl8h 31 minutes ago

mitchell_hughes

Mitchell Hughes RT @verge: Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/Rme9JLb8K5 https://t.co/F6srqoe3di 41 minutes ago

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/Zcge86MmES https://t.co/IkauUV6LW0 46 minutes ago

caring_mobile

CareMo RT @_timos_: Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/pIXCu1o5ZP >>> https://t.co/2FO2ai4x9M #digitalhealth… 50 minutes ago

boyddigital

Boyd Digital Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/kPFnNcbm05 1 hour ago

_timos_

Dr Timos Papagatsias Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch https://t.co/pIXCu1o5ZP >>> https://t.co/2FO2ai4x9M… https://t.co/Y91BZEUvdP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.