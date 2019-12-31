Smoke app brings parts of Valve’s Steam to the Apple Watch

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

For people who want to check in on their gaming achievements in Steam or stay up to date with the latest sales, this Apple Watch app has you covered.



Smoke gives Apple Watch users access to their Steam account, but that doesn’t mean people have the ability to play games from their wrist. The app exists to let you stay up to date on gaming news and to see what friends are playing while you might be away from your PC. There’s an ability to save news articles that come up in the Apple Watch and read them in Smoke’s companion app for iOS, according to 9to5Mac.



The full list of features Smoke brings to Apple Watch users includes:



· View the games you own as well as your achievement statuses and total play time

