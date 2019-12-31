How to add a credit card to your Cash App account on iPhone or Android
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () · *You can easily link a credit card to your Cash App, though you'll first have to add a bank account or debit card.*
· *Similar to Venmo, Cash App is a payment app for transferring money to others, and like Venmo, there's a fee to transfer money using a credit card.*
· *Here's how to link a credit card to your Cash...
Borrowing money via a credit card may be fast and convenient, but it isn't at all cheap. According to Business Insider, the average credit card interest rate is currently over 17%. On the other hand, personal loans come with fixed interest rates as low as 5%, fixed monthly payments, and a fixed...