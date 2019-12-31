Global  

YouTube’s Justin Bieber docuseries premieres January 27th

engadget Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Today, YouTube shared the trailer for "Justin Bieber: Seasons," its 10-part docuseries on the artist. The first episode will drop on January 27th, and YouTube says the show will chronicle the making of Bieber's first album in four years. It promises...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
News video: Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' 00:59

 Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' . Bieber and YouTube announced on Tuesday that a 10-episode series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' will debut on Jan. 27. When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32

Justin Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube in January

Justin Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade...
Seattle Times

Justin Bieber releases trailer of his YouTube docuseries

New York [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): Global pop star Justin Bieber on Tuesday (local time) launched the trailer of his upcoming 10-episode YouTube docuseries titled...
Sify


