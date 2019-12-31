YouTube’s Justin Bieber docuseries premieres January 27th
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Today, YouTube shared the trailer for "Justin Bieber: Seasons," its 10-part docuseries on the artist. The first episode will drop on January 27th, and YouTube says the show will chronicle the making of Bieber's first album in four years. It promises...
Justin Bieber Launching
YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' .
Bieber and YouTube announced on
Tuesday that a 10-episode series,
'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' will debut on Jan. 27.
When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments...
(CNN) The trailer for Justin Bieber's YouTube Originals docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," has dropped. The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to..