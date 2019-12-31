Global  

Dillard's After Christmas Sale offers Nike, Ralph Lauren, more up to 75% off

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Dillard’s After Christmas Sale takes *up to 75% off* top brands including Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Nike, Hunter, Sperry, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. For men, the Nike Club Fleece Bomber Jacket is a must-have at just *$40*, which is $20 off the original rate. This bomber will look great with workout or casual attire and it comes in three color options. I really like the on-trend contrasting details that this jacket has and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s After Christmas Sale.

