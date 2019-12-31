Global  

UCS Star Destroyer Review: The pinnacle of LEGO Star Wars’ 20th anniversary

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Throughout 2019, LEGO has taken nearly every opportunity available to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Star Wars theme. We’ve gotten new kits which add a fresh coat of paint to classic creations and even a massive recreation of the spaceship that started it all, the Tantive IV. This has culminated in one of LEGO’s most recent releases, the UCS Star Destroyer, an absolute behemoth of a set that drives home the collector’s appeal. Amounting to over 4,700 pieces, this kit stacks up as one of the most significant models assembled from a galaxy far, far away to date. Head below for an in-depth look at the Star Destroyer as we close out 2019 with our latest LEGO review.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend 00:32

 Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker." Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box office Disney said the film brought in $32 million in the U.S. for just that one day.

