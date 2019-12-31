Global  

New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, sneakers, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is live offering *up to 60% off* popular styles of shoes and apparel to boost your workouts. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Kick up your next workout with the men’s Fresh Foam 1080v9 Running Shoes that are on sale for *$130*, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes were designed to be flexible, breathable and cushioned for comfort. This style features an array of sizes including width variations from narrow to extra wide. I also love that they features a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy New Balance customers. Find the rest of our top picks from New Balance below.

