New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, sneakers, more
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is live offering *up to 60% off* popular styles of shoes and apparel to boost your workouts. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Kick up your next workout with the men’s Fresh Foam 1080v9 Running Shoes that are on sale for *$130*, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes were designed to be flexible, breathable and cushioned for comfort. This style features an array of sizes including width variations from narrow to extra wide. I also love that they features a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. Rated 4.4/5 stars from happy New Balance customers. Find the rest of our top picks from New Balance below.
more…
--------------------
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
The post New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes, sneakers, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the...
New Year's Eve revelers passed through a police security checkpoint in New York City's Times Square in New York, New York, as revelers claim their view spaces more than 12 hours before midnight on Tues