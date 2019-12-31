Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data BreachThis company attracted attention for its $20 security camera and other super-cheap smart home products. However, Wyze now admits it suffered a serious security breach in December. 

The post Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad fail! Father fixing security camera caught unaware as son makes fun of him behind his back [Video]Dad fail! Father fixing security camera caught unaware as son makes fun of him behind his back

An oblivious dad in an East Midlands village in England was ridiculed by his son while adjusting his security cameras yesterday (December 22). Footage shows the father, John Clarke, up a ladder at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

Facebook Security Breach [Video]Facebook Security Breach

A cyber-security firm says 267 million Facebook users' personal information has been exposed online.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wawa hit with class-action lawsuit after data breach

A group of Wawa customers has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company a week after the chain revealed that a data breach potentially exposed people’s...
bizjournals

Wyze Data Breach Exposes 2.4 Million Customers

Security camera manufacturer Wyze is the latest company to experience a data breach, exposing sensitive data of 2.4 million users. According to Twelve Security,...
WebProNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe Vergeengadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustBeMentalist

dystopian mentalist RT @futureMeraki: #Future Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/IkWkm3DD4o #Tech #News #Science 10 minutes ago

JohnKaster

John Kaster RT @ExtremeTech: Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/YqX9sivwfR https://t.co/HrUKTLmG8i 12 minutes ago

futureMeraki

Future News 📱 #Future Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/IkWkm3DD4o #Tech #News #Science 12 minutes ago

PCgaming_TT

PC Gaming Talk Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach #PCgaming https://t.co/ecils52fWm 14 minutes ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/YqX9sivwfR https://t.co/HrUKTLmG8i 16 minutes ago

JohnRundag

John Rundag Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/OS5Icz1wmr 22 minutes ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/prkM0WFpNR https://t.co/Vk4LaXvdht 26 minutes ago

portfare

Data Port RT @rfruth: Security Camera Maker Wyze Admits to 23-Day Data Breach https://t.co/1x5jUbYPf1 #uncategorized #feedly 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.