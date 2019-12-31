Just $1 scores you a week’s worth of Mint Mobile, a $5 credit, and more Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Mint Mobile via Amazon is offering its Starter Kit for *$0.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $5 regular rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. *Note: *Shipping is delayed by about two weeks right now, but ordering now locks in the discounted rate. This starter kit comes with two SIM cards, along with 100MB of 4G LTE, 100 minutes of talk time, and 100 text messages. It’s all good for seven days, allowing you to try out the service for a full week before committing. Plus, if you do choose to use Mint after the trial, they’ll give you a $5 credit on your first month’s service. Rated 3.8/5 stars.



