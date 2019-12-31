Score a year of Adobe’s Photography Plan w/ Lightroom and Photoshop at $30 off
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Newegg is offering the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB storage for one year at *$89.88* with the code *EMCUVWU26* at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $120 per year for this plan, though Amazon does have it down to $100 right now. The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan gives you Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC, and Photoshop. Plus, you’ll net 20GB of online storage for photos and documents with this plan. I use both Photoshop and Lightroom on a daily basis, and couldn’t imagine a workflow without them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
