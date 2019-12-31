Newegg is offering the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB storage for one year at *$89.88* with the code *EMCUVWU26* at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $120 per year for this plan, though Amazon does have it down to $100 right now. The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan gives you Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC, and Photoshop. Plus, you’ll net 20GB of online storage for photos and documents with this plan. I use both Photoshop and Lightroom on a daily basis, and couldn’t imagine a workflow without them. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more… -------------------- Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more! The post Score a year of Adobe’s Photography Plan w/ Lightroom and Photoshop at $30 off appeared first on 9to5Toys.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions How to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions. The hardest part about setting goals at the beginning of each year. is making sure you stick to doing them!. Columbia University professor Donald.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06Published 2 days ago Tesla may soon unveil a secret new vehicle from its 'Master Plan' PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA — Tesla has yet to unveil one of its vehicles, a high passenger-density urban transport vehicle, according to the second part of the company's Master Plan. Tesla recently.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:05Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources How Photography and Social Media Completely Shaped Michelangelo Azzariti's Future *SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / *Our lives are flooded with social media, and the best part of it has got to be how photography has blended in....

Accesswire 1 week ago



An estate planning checklist should be a top New Year’s resolution For many people, what comes to mind when they think about estate planning is how much money they will be able to save in taxes as assets are passed from one...

bizjournals 14 hours ago





Tweets about this