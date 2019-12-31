Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better

9to5Google Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
One of the hallmarks of Google Stadia is the ability to game on traditional devices like computers and TVs along with more portable form factors like a Pixel phone. To make the most of playing Stadia on your Pixel, you’ll need a phone mount for your controller. But is the official Made for Google Stadia Controller CLAW from Power Support worth your money?

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The post Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Homeowners left counting the cost after mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent [Video]Homeowners left counting the cost after mini tornado tears through residential streets in Stoke-on-Trent

Another appliance was called to nearby Goms Mill Road half an hour earlier after tiles were lifted from rooftops and fences ripped from gardens.Resident Paul Wood, 44, who lives on Goms Mill Road,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Corbyn 'cool' with Ashworth phone call [Video]Corbyn 'cool' with Ashworth phone call

Jeremy Corbyn says Jonathan Ashworth has his full support after a secretly recorded phone call was leaked.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to connect your Stadia Controller to a different WiFi network

So, you received a Nest Wifi as a gift or maybe picked a new router from a Black Friday sale, to help improve your connection to Google Stadia. Now you need to...
9to5Google

8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch is down to $40 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad Sn Edition for *$39.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20%...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

teky_tom

Tom RT @9to5Google: Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better https://t.co/kfrolg4NBL by @Skylled… 41 minutes ago

SOHOSystemsINSA

SOHO Systems Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better https://t.co/RzGMfBkt6v #googlestadia #hermanus 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better https://t.co/Vnp0FFa4P3 https://t.co/hFTKgIeO3s 1 hour ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Power Support CLAW Review: The first Stadia Controller phone mount will only get better https://t.co/kfrolg4NBL by… https://t.co/w6YkzujRH7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.