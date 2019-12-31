Could this be Samsung’s bezel-less 8K TV? Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Image: Samsung / 4KFilme



Samsung may have a new, groundbreaking type of television to show off at CES in Las Vegas next week: a completely bezel-less, 8K QLED model. Dubbed by some reports as the Samsung “Zero Bezel” TV and reportedly carrying model numbers of Q900T and Q950T, this TV is believed to have bezels so tiny that the screen edge effectively disappears when viewed from a distance. On Tuesday, German website 4KFilme says it has its hands on a pair of leaked renders showing the screen in all its bezel-less glory.



We don't have very much else to go on, and of course this being an unannounced product, there's no word yet on pricing, release date, or what size options a set like this would come in. But that said, it does sound perfectly in Samsung's...

