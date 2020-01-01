The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move was first outlined

Evans101 The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move w… https://t.co/yKv8HlXHkV 26 minutes ago Syahrul mochamad s RT @businessinsider: The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move was… 47 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move w… https://t.co/m9JPnMMY3w 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move w… https://t.co/0mcoc8b9ej 1 hour ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a ye… https://t.co/7aDRwMOYz0 1 hour ago Business Insider The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move w… https://t.co/O9ldiWSfOI 1 hour ago