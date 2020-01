The Trump Administration is reportedly banning all sweet and fruity vape pod flavors nearly a year after the move was first outlined

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The Food and Drug Administration will implement a ban on all flavored e-cigarette pods except tobacco and menthol varieties as part of an attempt to curb youth vaping, Trump Administration officials told multiple news outlets on December 31, 2019.

