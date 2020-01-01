Kim Schmitterblad RT @engadget: Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association https://t.co/uei35TSGVn https://t.co/sxSYjHHc2O 30 seconds ago

Geek Tech - High Tech News Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association https://t.co/K1kpYcyfoG via… https://t.co/yh8sHpqODe 4 minutes ago

punto tecnologico engadget: Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association https://t.co/fhNhLjiDwT https://t.co/OqgX6NM0E0 4 minutes ago

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Samsung’s QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association Samsung has fired https://t.co/UnmClgLCM7 18 minutes ago

Digital News Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association https://t.co/hHLV3cCee3 https://t.co/FEQhGF2kfw 20 minutes ago

Morning Tech Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association https://t.co/Nipz2scEG0 21 minutes ago

Latest Commentary Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association - https://t.co/lqVEskU5mk #LatestComments 24 minutes ago