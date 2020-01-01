Global  

Samsung's QLED 8K TV will be one of the first certified by the 8K Association

engadget Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Samsung has fired a shot in a brewing 8K standards war by announcing that its 8K QLED TVs will be among the first to be certified by the fledgling 8K Association (8KA) sometime next year. That means the sets will hit a minimum 7,680 x 4,320 resolutio...
