Trump signs law increasing max robocall fine to $10,000

The Verge Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Trump signs law increasing max robocall fine to $10,000

President Trump has signed a law increasing fines on spammy robocalls and requiring phone service providers to begin authenticating calls across networks.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (TRACED Act) was signed on Monday, after Congress approved the landmark bill earlier this month to give the federal government new abilities to go after illegal robocallers. Fines can now reach $10,000 per call. The law also requires major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to use a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN to help customers know if they’re being targeted by a robocaller with a spoofed number.

“I applaud Congress for working in a bipartisan manner to combat illegal robocalls and malicious caller ID...
