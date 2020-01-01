Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FDA expected to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods

The Verge Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
FDA expected to ban most flavored e-cigarette podsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

All flavored e-cigarette pods except menthol and tobacco are expected to be banned by the Food and Drug Administration, which could announce the plans this week, according to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The flavored pod ban would be a step back from the nearly complete flavored vape ban the Trump administration initially floated back in September, as lung injuries from vaping were on the rise. There are two notable changes: menthol flavoring would be allowed, in addition to tobacco; and the flavor ban would only be applied to pods — flavored nicotine liquids could still be sold for open tank systems, according to the reports.

The ban is meant to curb the rise in teenage vaping. Because open systems are seen as less...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens [Video]FDA Banning Flavored E-Cigarette Pods To Try To Stop Product From Enticing Teens

In an effort to keep teens and young adults from getting hurt, the FDA is banning flavored pods, but not the tobacco and menthol flavors or refillable e-liquids.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors [Video]FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors. Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FDA To Ban All Flavored E-Cigarette Pods Excl. Tobacco, Menthol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA plans to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarette pods except tobacco and menthol, the Wall Street Journal reported...
RTTNews Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aricissput

aricissput RT @Joey_Buttitta: The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https:/… 3 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 The Trump administration is expected on Friday to ban flavored e-cigarette pods with the exception of menthol and t… https://t.co/02nCKBocVK 5 hours ago

FOX59

FOX59 News President Trump is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges. The ban doesn’t include ment… https://t.co/HwBMayTxsG 10 hours ago

abemora1

Abelardo Castillo RT @KEYTNC3: The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https://t.co/… 10 hours ago

KCOY

KCOY 12 Central Coast News The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https://t.co/HpPYYMgQjn 17 hours ago

KEYTNC3

KEYT NewsChannel 3 The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https://t.co/WlUSJbOGCF 17 hours ago

Joey_Buttitta

Joey Buttitta The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https://t.co/ysp9IhKB6B 17 hours ago

KKFXFox11

KKFX My Fox 11 The Trump administration is expected to announce a ban on most flavored e-cigarette cartridges as soon as today. https://t.co/DejK1Rti2h 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.