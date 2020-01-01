Global  

Google Health demonstrates AI ‘surpassing human experts in breast cancer prediction’

9to5Google Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
In November, Google Health detailed its mission to “help everybody live their healthiest life.” The division today published “initial findings” on using AI to improve breast cancer screening.

