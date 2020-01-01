Global  

Microsoft researchers used a laser to encode Warner Bros. 'Superman' on a piece of glass, and the results are striking (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Microsoft researchers used a laser to encode Warner Bros. 'Superman' on a piece of glass, and the results are striking (MSFT)· Microsoft said its researchers stored the Warner Bros. film "Superman" on a piece of quartz glass the size of a coaster.
· The feat was a proof of concept for a years-long effort to store data in glass. The researchers used a combination of laser optics and artificial intelligence.
· The glass is designed to last hundreds...
