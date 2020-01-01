Global  

Disney+ moves up 'WandaVision' premiere to 2020

engadget Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The new year is starting off on the right foot if you're a Marvel fan. Disney has revealed that WandaVision will now reach Disney+ in 2020, months earlier than its originally planned spring 2021 debut. The company didn't narrow down the release win...
