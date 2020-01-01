ProtonMail just added an encrypted calendar to its encrypted Gmail competitor Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

ProtonMail just launched an encrypted calendar beta to let users manage their schedules privately. It’s the latest tool from a company known for its encrypted email services, and could help users who are looking to wean themselves off Google.



The tool, called ProtonCalendar, is currently available for all users with a paid ProtonMail plan. In the future, the company plans to launch the calendar for all users. “We believe everyone has the right to plan dinner with friends without announcing to Google who will attend,” the company writes in a blog post.



