Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ProtonMail just added an encrypted calendar to its encrypted Gmail competitor

The Verge Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
ProtonMail just added an encrypted calendar to its encrypted Gmail competitorProtonMail

ProtonMail just launched an encrypted calendar beta to let users manage their schedules privately. It’s the latest tool from a company known for its encrypted email services, and could help users who are looking to wean themselves off Google.

The tool, called ProtonCalendar, is currently available for all users with a paid ProtonMail plan. In the future, the company plans to launch the calendar for all users. “We believe everyone has the right to plan dinner with friends without announcing to Google who will attend,” the company writes in a blog post.

Google has faced growing scrutiny over how it collects and stores user data. This year, fifty state attorneys general opened an antitrust probe into the tech giant, then expanded it to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ProtonMail debuts an encrypted calendar app

ProtonMail is known for its encrypted email service, which it offers as a more secure alternative to products like Google's Gmail. In recent years, the company...
engadget

ProtonMail Unveils Fully Encrypted Calendar To Rival Google

The makers of the popular email service ProtonMail have released an early beta version of their latest offering called ProtonCalendar. It’s a fully encrypted...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.