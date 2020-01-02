Global  

The US Army has banned soldiers from using TikTok on government phones

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The US Army has banned soldiers from using TikTok on government phones· *The US Army has banned soldiers from using TikTok on government phones and devices.*
· *A spokeswoman told Military.com the policy change was made because TikTok represents a "cyber threat."*
· *TikTok has been the subject of increasing unease from US lawmakers due to its Chinese ownership and increasing...
