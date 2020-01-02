Global  

Best Buy Apple shopping event takes $999 off MacBook Pro, iPad Pro deals, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event to start 2020 highlighted by deals on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. You’ll need a My Best Buy account to see some of the top offers, so be sure to log-in or sign-up for free. Best Buy offers free shipping on everything in this promotion of you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Recent related news from verified sources

Got a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch? These Apple trade-in deals deliver bonus cash on used devices

If you received a new Apple Watch 5, 16-inch MacBook Pro or iPad for the holidays, now is the time to sell your used device(s) for cash with exclusive trade-in...
AppleInsider

Shop for New Year's Deals on Apple Products Including MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad, and More

As 2019 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple products and accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can...
MacRumours.com


