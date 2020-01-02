Global  

Sonos Tries and Fails to Justify ‘Recycle Mode’ That Bricks Speakers

ExtremeTech Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Sonos Tries and Fails to Justify ‘Recycle Mode’ That Bricks SpeakersThe company has come under fire for the wasteful way it encourages customers to upgrade to new speakers -- it bricks the old ones. Sonos' defense of this practice is also laughably inept. 

People are criticizing Sonos for its bizarre 'recycling' program that makes its expensive speakers permanently useless

People are criticizing Sonos for its bizarre 'recycling' program that makes its expensive speakers permanently useless· Sonos is facing backlash for encouraging people to use a "Recycle Mode" feature on older devices that makes the expensive speakers permanently useless. ·...
Business Insider

Sonos explains why it bricks old devices with ‘Recycle Mode’

Sonos explains why it bricks old devices with ‘Recycle Mode’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Late last week, Sonos was called out on Twitter by Devin Wilson for its practices around sustainability. The company...
The Verge


