Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

After quite the wait and almost no news, we’re now hearing reports that the stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 update is now rolling out for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:



The post Android 10 is now finally rolling out for the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

