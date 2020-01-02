Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex α aims to be a cheaper QLED 2-in-1 laptop
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Image: Samsung
Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, a pair of new laptops that were designed to replace its Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 models. Now, just ahead of CES 2020, the company is unveiling another new laptop: the Galaxy Book Flex α (pronounced “Alpha”), which is designed to bring some of the high-end features of those new Galaxy Book laptops to a cheaper price point.
Like the pricier Galaxy Book Flex, the Galaxy Book Flex α features a 2-in-1 aluminum design with a rotating 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display. It also has a more modern design that features sharper corners and smaller bezels than the company’s older hardware.
Image: Samsung
In exchange for the lower price point, the Galaxy Book...
It’s the season of winter – and the season of love here at the Morning Blend for Wedding Week! Author Judith Joy joins us to discuss her new book "Dear Future Lover, Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life", and how she used it to find true love! She's here to share her personal journey and gives tips...