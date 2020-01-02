Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex α aims to be a cheaper QLED 2-in-1 laptop

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Image: Samsung



Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, a pair of new laptops that were designed to replace its Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 models. Now, just ahead of CES 2020, the company is unveiling another new laptop: the Galaxy Book Flex α (pronounced “Alpha”), which is designed to bring some of the high-end features of those new Galaxy Book laptops to a cheaper price point.



Like the pricier Galaxy Book Flex, the Galaxy Book Flex α features a 2-in-1 aluminum design with a rotating 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display. It also has a more modern design that features sharper corners and smaller bezels than the company’s older hardware.



Image: Samsung



