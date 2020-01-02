|
'Dating Sunday': The busiest day of the year for online dating is Jan. 5
|
|
Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Dubbed "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday," the superficial holiday is the busiest online dating day of the year, according to apps and websites.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Wilmer Valderrama engaged
Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this