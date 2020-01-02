Global  

'Dating Sunday': The busiest day of the year for online dating is Jan. 5

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Dubbed "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday," the superficial holiday is the busiest online dating day of the year, according to apps and websites.
News video: Online Dating Platforms Say Jan. 15 Is Busiest Day Of The Year

Online Dating Platforms Say Jan. 15 Is Busiest Day Of The Year 01:43

 This weekend welcomes what is now being referred to as "Dating Sunday," the busiest day for people signing up, matching and messaging on dating apps. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Wilmer Valderrama engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama engaged

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Why the First Sunday of the Year Is the Busiest Time for Dating Apps [Video]Why the First Sunday of the Year Is the Busiest Time for Dating Apps

All those relationship talks your family forced you to have during the holidays, all the dating goals you’ve set for the New Year, and it’s leading up to “dating Sunday.” Buzz60’s Maria..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published


How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday

Post-holiday breakups (or the single blues). Mid-cuffing season. Pre-Valentine’s Day. This time of year is a perfect storm in terms of dating. And the...
Mashable Also reported by •E-Commerce Times

