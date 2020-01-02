'Dating Sunday': The busiest day of the year for online dating is Jan. 5

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Why the First Sunday of the Year Is the Busiest Time for Dating Apps All those relationship talks your family forced you to have during the holidays, all the dating goals you’ve set for the New Year, and it’s leading up to “dating Sunday.” Buzz60’s Maria.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03Published 4 days ago