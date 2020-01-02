Global  

Car of the Year: ExtremeTech’s Best Cars for 2020

ExtremeTech Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Car of the Year: ExtremeTech’s Best Cars for 2020Anybody can make a great $100,000 car. With the 2020 Sonata, Hyundai made a great sedan for $25,000-$35,000.

The post Car of the Year: ExtremeTech’s Best Cars for 2020 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
