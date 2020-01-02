iPad mini Smart Cover sees rare discount, now at Amazon low of $29
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Amazon offers Apple’s official iPad mini Smart Cover in White for *$29 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $39 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Wrap your iPad mini in Apple’s in-house Smart Cover, which offers display protection and an integrated kickstand. Automatic sleep and wake features make this case all the more functional whether at home or on-the-go. Learn more here.
