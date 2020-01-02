Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad revealed; standalone trackpad, too

9to5Mac Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
We’ve known since 2018 that a new Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad was on the way. The company advised us in October of last year that it had working prototypes of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions.

The company gave us only a glimpse of the new device at the time, but it has now revealed the price and rough timing…

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

The post Brydge iPad keyboard with trackpad revealed; standalone trackpad, too appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brydge Introduces iPad Pro Keyboard With Multi-Touch Trackpad, Also Teases Standalone Trackpad

Apple accessory maker Brydge this week introduced a new iPad Pro keyboard with a built-in multi-touch trackpad. Taking advantage of new AssistiveTouch...
MacRumours.com

You can turn your iPad into ‘laptop’ with Brydge’s trackpad keyboard

Brydge will soon sell a standalone trackpad and a keyboard with a built-in trackpad for the iPad.
PC World


Tweets about this

ianktecno

Jean Lima RT @MacRumors: Brydge Introduces iPad Pro Keyboard With Multi-Touch Trackpad, Also Teases Standalone Trackpad https://t.co/0xd25WXh9N by @r… 1 minute ago

pcworld_reviews

PC World Reviews You can turn your iPad into a ‘laptop’ with Brydge’s trackpad keyboard https://t.co/XNlOK1JNor 2 minutes ago

ss121601

Sprout User Check this out! Brydge’s iPad keyboard with trackpad is coming next month for $200 https://t.co/1pVxnHJCmr 10 minutes ago

9ja_legal

9jalegal Brydge’s iPad keyboard with trackpad is coming next month for $200 https://t.co/tcICXc3VJ2 12 minutes ago

Techy_Lawyer

Techylawyer Brydge’s iPad keyboard with trackpad is coming next month for $200 https://t.co/HKjVAhmRQP 13 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Brydge announces iPad keyboard with integrated trackpad https://t.co/i34T3h3pIl $AAPL 18 minutes ago

TechInsiderz

Tech Insider Brydge’s iPad keyboard with trackpad is coming next month for $200 https://t.co/rTeRafq96G https://t.co/47beBam3FP 32 minutes ago

limelytedotcom

Limelyte Another cool addition from Brydge. They make some good stuff! r/ipad - Brydge Announces Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpa… https://t.co/cEw2JJCWkF 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.