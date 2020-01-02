5 top VCs told us where they plan to place their cannabis bets in 2020, from scooping up distressed assets to the rise of new markets in Germany and China
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () · We asked 5 of the top investors at cannabis-focused funds about where they're looking to invest in 2020.
· They discussed why they're still bullish on the industry despite a tough year. Some deemed it a necessary market correction.
· From distressed assets to new cannabis tech, read on for their predictions.
· Click...
The market just keeps flirting with new all-time highs. But don't let the headlines distract you, there are still things to worry about that don't include impeachment, trade, etc. Helene Meisler, who..