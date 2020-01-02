Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 top VCs told us where they plan to place their cannabis bets in 2020, from scooping up distressed assets to the rise of new markets in Germany and China

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
5 top VCs told us where they plan to place their cannabis bets in 2020, from scooping up distressed assets to the rise of new markets in Germany and China· We asked 5 of the top investors at cannabis-focused funds about where they're looking to invest in 2020.
· They discussed why they're still bullish on the industry despite a tough year. Some deemed it a necessary market correction. 
· From distressed assets to new cannabis tech, read on for their predictions. 
· Click...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993 [Video]Protesters strip off outside Thai department store that has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993

Animal rights campaigners covered in body paint stripped off and held a protest on Monday (November 25) outside a Thai department store which has kept a gorilla on the top floor since 1993. Three..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published

The Market May Be At All-Time Highs, but Be Wary of Divergences [Video]The Market May Be At All-Time Highs, but Be Wary of Divergences

The market just keeps flirting with new all-time highs. But don't let the headlines distract you, there are still things to worry about that don't include impeachment, trade, etc. Helene Meisler, who..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EuroLife Brands outlines growth plans for European market

EuroLife Brands Inc (CSE:EURO) (OTCMKTS:EURPF) is confident about its potential growth in Europe as it revealed that negotiations to finalize a binding letter...
Proactive Investors

Buds & Duds: Cannabis stocks start the year quietly, FSD gains on new executive appointments

Cannabis stocks started the first trading day of the year in the red across major North American markets.  The North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.