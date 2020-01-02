We may have just gotten our first look at Samsung's nearly all-screen TV Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Samsung may be unveiling a new bezel-less TV at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show next week.

· Photos that reportedly show off the TV were published this week by German tech site 4K Filme. The images show a nearly all-screen TV that has just a small "chin" along the bottom.

· Samsung has a history of showing off its...

