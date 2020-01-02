Global  

Dell laptops will soon be able to sync and mirror the iPhone screen on Windows

9to5Mac Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Apple offers differentiated integration between the iPhone and Mac, but Windows PC users don’t have most of these features. To change this situation and make its product line more attractive, Dell has announced an update for its laptops that brings new tools to use the iPhone with Windows.

The post Dell laptops will soon be able to sync and mirror the iPhone screen on Windows appeared first on 9to5Mac.
