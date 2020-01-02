Kicking off 2020 with 4 new members of the $100M ARR club

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between. Today we’re adding four new names to the growing $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) club. The firms — Sisense, SiteMinder, Monday.com, and Lemonade — add diversity to our current group of yet-private companies which […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Novartis Still a Buy Despite Controversy Over Blockbuster Drug, Jim Cramer Says Novartis and its CEO may have gotten a black eye amid a dust-up over tainted research, but the pharma giant is still a buy, according to Jim Cramer during his exclusive video-conference call on.. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:30Published on November 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Nina Dobrev, Candice King, & Kayla Ewell Reunited on New Year's Eve! Some cast members from The Vampire Diaries reunited while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Vegas this week! Nina Dobrev, Candice King, and Kayla Ewell spent the...

Just Jared Jr 4 days ago Also reported by • Just Jared



Tweets about this