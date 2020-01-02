Global  

Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade· *The escape of Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon has captured the world's attention. *
· *But how, exactly, the former auto executive disappeared under intense surveillance, remains the source of much mystery. *
· *Theories have ranged from a musical instrument case to forged passports and help from Turkey. Here's what...
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Who is Carlos Ghosn?

Who is Carlos Ghosn? 01:05

 From "Mr Fix-it" to international fugitive. Who is Carlos #Ghosn? View on euronews

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published


Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrest

Lebanon receives ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for Carlos Ghosn’s arrestBEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s justice minister said Thursday that the country has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chairman,...
WorldNews

Inside Carlos Ghosn's epic fall from superstar auto executive to international fugitive

Inside Carlos Ghosn's epic fall from superstar auto executive to international fugitive· *As recently as 2017, Carlos Ghosn, the automotive executive leading a triple alliance of companies, was raking in tens of millions of dollars in compensation...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times

oglansazan

SazanOglan - ( Carp Boy ) - OglanSazan RT @businessinsider: Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade https://t.co/IvJyUYHJ… 35 seconds ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade… https://t.co/mu607at4SZ 47 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade… https://t.co/THmkEmhf4h 47 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade… https://t.co/nmy6304QUY 47 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Here are all the bizarre theories surrounding Carlos Ghosn's international bail-jumping escapade https://t.co/IvJyUYHJTY 54 minutes ago

