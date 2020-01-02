Global  

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event updates your boots, slippers, more at up to 60% off

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Event offers *up to 60% off* select styles of boots, slippers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot that’s on sale for* $90* and originally was priced at $125. These boots are stylish and perfect for everyday wear. You can easily style them with jeans or khakis alike and they’re available in several color options. Best of all, they’re lined with a shearling interior that promotes warmth during winter weather. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
