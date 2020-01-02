Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

January’s PS Plus freebies include the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Sim

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
After seeing Titanfall 2 go free in December, Sony has now announced the January PS Plus freebies. As the official PlayStation blog post puts it, this month we are getting “three classic adventures with the GOAT and one truly bizarre experience with a goat.” From now through February 3rd, PS Plus members can add Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the original Goat Simulator to their PlayStation libraries for free. Head below for even more details. more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post January’s PS Plus freebies include the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Sim appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' is free on PS Plus in January

Sony is giving the PS4 a proper send-off by making some of its most important games available to just about everyone... if they have PlayStation Plus...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.