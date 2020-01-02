January’s PS Plus freebies include the Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Sim Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After seeing Titanfall 2 go free in December, Sony has now announced the January PS Plus freebies. As the official PlayStation blog post puts it, this month we are getting “three classic adventures with the GOAT and one truly bizarre experience with a goat.” From now through February 3rd, PS Plus members can add Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the original Goat Simulator to their PlayStation libraries for free. Head below for even more details. more…



