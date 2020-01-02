Made in China: Tesla Model 3 deliveries to Chinese customers to begin January 7
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () The first deliveries of Tesla Model 3 sedans made in China will begin January 7, one year after the U.S. automaker began construction on its first factory outside the United States. The deliveries to customers — which Reuters was first to report based on confirmation from a Tesla representative — is a milestone for Tesla […]
Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019. According to the company, 367,500 of its vehicles were sold last year. That is more than the combined sales for 2017 and 2018. The numbers for 2019 were buoyed by the Model 3 sedan. which Tesla sold 92,550 of in the fourth quarter alone. The car sales are a...
Elon Musk showed off striptease moves at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at its new Shanghai factory on Tuesday, where the company delivered its first cars built..
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose pre-market on Friday after posting delivery data in line with its full-year guidance, hours revealing that it had... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •Sify