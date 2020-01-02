Global  

Made in China: Tesla Model 3 deliveries to Chinese customers to begin January 7

TechCrunch Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The first deliveries of Tesla Model 3 sedans made in China will begin January 7, one year after the U.S. automaker began construction on its first factory outside the United States. The deliveries to customers — which Reuters was first to report based on confirmation from a Tesla representative — is a milestone for Tesla […]
News video: Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019

Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019 01:11

 Tesla Reports Strong Car Sales for 2019. According to the company, 367,500 of its vehicles were sold last year. That is more than the combined sales for 2017 and 2018. The numbers for 2019 were buoyed by the Model 3 sedan. which Tesla sold 92,550 of in the fourth quarter alone. The car sales are a...

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise [Video]EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian..

Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory [Video]Stripteasing Musk launches Tesla SUV program at new China factory

Elon Musk showed off striptease moves at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program at its new Shanghai factory on Tuesday, where the company delivered its first cars built..

Tesla posts delivery data in line with guidance, trims price for China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose pre-market on Friday after posting delivery data in line with its full-year guidance, hours revealing that it had...
First Tesla Model 3 From China Delivered In Just 357 Days

Just last week, a drone video showed that the parking lot of Gigafactory 3, located in Shanghai, started filling with the new Tesla Model 3 cars. It was followed...
