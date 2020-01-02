Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last minute that it doesn't apply to them (UBER)

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last minute that it doesn't apply to them (UBER)· AB5, a new California law that makes it significantly harder to classify workers as independent contractors, went into effect Wednesday.
· On Tuesday evening, however, a federal judge issued a last-minute order temporarily preventing the law from applying to independent truck drivers.
· The California Trucking Association...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: California Rent-Control Law Goes Into Effect In New Year

California Rent-Control Law Goes Into Effect In New Year 01:55

 Critics say the move comes too late.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California law [Video]Uber, Postmates sue to block California law

Uber Technologies and Postmates Inc. asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect on Wednesday, arguing the bill violates the U.S. Constitution. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

New state law will require doctors to submit electronic prescriptions for opioids [Video]New state law will require doctors to submit electronic prescriptions for opioids

Several state laws went into effect on New Year's Day but a year-long extension was given to medical professionals for one of Tennessee's new laws which will change the way they write prescriptions for..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Dismisses New York City's Cruising Cap Rule For Uber, Lyft

A New York state judge has dismissed a New York City rule that would have limited how much time drivers for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft can spend...
RTTNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Judge hits pause on arbitration law two days before it was to go into effect

A federal judge has temporarily halted a California labor law, Assembly Bill 51, two days before it would have gone into effect. AB 51 would ban companies from...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last m… https://t.co/8v3evGwlv0 3 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last m… https://t.co/XpmnNcwETQ 14 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last m… https://t.co/Qnyl0WCo9x 14 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect but a federal judge ruled at ... https://t.co/QvRYoT697r #tech 14 minutes ago

gin9909

Gin Gardner RT @businessinsider: Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last minu… 19 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Truck drivers in California detested a new law that just went into effect — but a federal judge ruled at the last m… https://t.co/m9e8IdlgdQ 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.