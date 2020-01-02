Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Star Wars’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Discusses Challenging Leia Scenes

geek.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
‘Star Wars’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Discusses Challenging Leia ScenesKelly Marie Tran discussed why it was difficult to film Leia's scenes without Carrie Fisher. (Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sparked backlash after fans noticed that Rose Tico had minimal screen time in the movie. Kelly Marie Tran didn’t directly address the matter, however, she explained why it […]

The post ‘Star Wars’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Discusses Challenging Leia Scenes appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran&apos;s Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the &apos;Star Wars&apos; universe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the 'Star Wars' universe. When she debuted in 'The Last Jedi' some fans loved her. They loved seeing an Asian woman part of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Star Wars film sidelines Kelly Marie Tran’s character

After Kelly Marie Tran became the first Asian woman to have a prominent role in a Star Wars film in The Last Jedi, fans are asking why her character, Rose Tico,...
CBC.ca

Tran on challenges of bringing Carrie Fisher back onscreen for Star Wars

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Kelly Marie Tran, who hasn't reacted to the row around her reduced role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", said that it was...
Sify Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.