Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brightline is on the cusp of connecting Disney World to Miami by train. Its owner explains what's next in the railroad's quest to beat Amtrak at its own game.

Business Insider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Brightline is on the cusp of connecting Disney World to Miami by train. Its owner explains what's next in the railroad's quest to beat Amtrak at its own game.· The state of American passenger rail travel is bleak, yet demand is booming.

· Amtrak is on track to break even in the next fiscal year, despite what some passengers see as declining service and not to mention ever-rising fees.

· In Florida, Brightline has built a successful train between Miami and West Palm Beach,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.