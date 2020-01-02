Brightline is on the cusp of connecting Disney World to Miami by train. Its owner explains what's next in the railroad's quest to beat Amtrak at its own game. Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· The state of American passenger rail travel is bleak, yet demand is booming.



· Amtrak is on track to break even in the next fiscal year, despite what some passengers see as declining service and not to mention ever-rising fees.



· In Florida, Brightline has built a successful train between Miami and West Palm Beach,... · The state of American passenger rail travel is bleak, yet demand is booming.· Amtrak is on track to break even in the next fiscal year, despite what some passengers see as declining service and not to mention ever-rising fees.· In Florida, Brightline has built a successful train between Miami and West Palm Beach, 👓 View full article

