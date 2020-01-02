FDA bans production, sale of fruit- and mint-flavored vape pods

Today, the FDA officially banned most fruit- and mint-flavored, cartridge-based vaping products. The new rules are yet another attempt to curb teen vaping. Companies that manufacture, sell and distribute such products have 30 days to comply.



