Vera Bradley’s Semi-Annual Event cuts 50% off travel bags, MacBook backpacks, more

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Vera Bradley’s Semi-Annual Event takes *50% off* all sale items including duffels, backpacks, handbags, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Campus Backpack that’s on sale for *$57.50*. To compare, this backpack was originally priced at $118. You can choose from an array of color options and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. Plus, it accommodates a 15-inch MacBook Pro and has an array of pockets for storage. I personally own this backpack and would highly recommend, however it’s also rated 4.7/5 stars from Vera Bradley customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.



