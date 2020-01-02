Global  

Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human Doctors

ExtremeTech Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human DoctorsGoogle is one of the leading developers of neural network AI, and it has developed a new system that uses the power of AI to identify breast cancer in mammograms that doctors might miss. 

The post Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human Doctors appeared first on ExtremeTech.
News video: Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors

Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors 00:53

 Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors. The accuracy of the artificial intelligence system was tested through a study published in the scientific journal, ‘Nature'. The study had the system analyze tens of thousands of mammograms from women in the United States and the United...

Google’s A.I. Can Now Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors Can [Video]Google’s A.I. Can Now Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors Can

Google’s A.I. Can Now Detect Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors Can

Machines May Be Better Than Doctors At Spotting Breast Cancer [Video]Machines May Be Better Than Doctors At Spotting Breast Cancer

A new study shows artificial intelligence can spot cancer with better accuracy than some doctors.

Google Health AI Spots Breast Cancer Human Doctors Miss

Google Health AI Spots Breast Cancer Human Doctors MissCancer Cells (Photo Credit: Pixabay) Artificial intelligence can improve the detection of breast cancer. At least, Google’s model can. Described in a paper...
Artificial Intelligence Better Than Humans at Detecting Breast Cancer

A computer program can identify breast cancer from routine scans with greater accuracy than human experts, researchers said in what they hoped could prove a...
