Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Google is one of the leading developers of neural network AI, and it has developed a new system that uses the power of AI to identify breast cancer in mammograms that doctors might miss.



The post Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human Doctors appeared first on ExtremeTech. Google is one of the leading developers of neural network AI, and it has developed a new system that uses the power of AI to identify breast cancer in mammograms that doctors might miss.The post Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human Doctors appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

