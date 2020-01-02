Google AI Is Better At Identifying Breast Cancer Than Human Doctors
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Google is one of the leading developers of neural network AI, and it has developed a new system that uses the power of AI to identify breast cancer in mammograms that doctors might miss.
Google AI Detects Breast Cancer More Accurately Than Doctors. The accuracy of the artificial intelligence system was tested through a study published in the scientific journal, ‘Nature'. The study had the system analyze tens of thousands of mammograms from women in the United States and the United...
A computer program can identify breast cancer from routine scans with greater accuracy than human experts, researchers said in what they hoped could prove a... Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNews •Hindu •SBS
