Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Advanced Micro Devices rallied as much as 7.4% Thursday, hitting an intraday record high for the first time since June 5, 2000.*

· *The chipmaker's surge follows a winning year, as AMD closed out 2019 as the best-performing stock in the S&P 500.*

