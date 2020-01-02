The best free backup software and services: Reviews and buying advice for protecting your data
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Finding a good free backup solution is easier than you’d think. A host of companies would love to give you free online backup or free backup software—and perhaps surprisingly, nearly all of them are quite competent.
Of course these companies aren’t really in it for the satisfaction of knowing your data is safe. Their free versions usually only provide enough storage for essential data, or are lacking some advance features that pros would employ. They hope you’ll love the program or service so much, or find it so useful that you’ll eventually fork over some cash for additional storage or those advance features.
But wait, you say: I have free online storage through Apple’s iCloud or Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive. Then there are services like Dropbox, with 5GB for free.
TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services.
The free features are no longer allowed to be hidden from search results as part of an agreement with the IRS.
The agreement allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that...